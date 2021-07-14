Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,869,000 after acquiring an additional 109,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.31. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

