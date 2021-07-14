Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.