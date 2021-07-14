Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

