Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,475 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

IOVA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

