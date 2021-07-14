Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in one (NYSE:AONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of one (NYSE:AONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of ONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AONE. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the 1st quarter valued at $10,013,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,215,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on ONE in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AONE opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. one has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

About ONE

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

