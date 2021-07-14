Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

