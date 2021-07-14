PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PubMatic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PubMatic will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PubMatic.

PUBM traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,999. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $2,833,000.00. Also, Director Susan Daimler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $209,020.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock worth $5,595,675.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

