Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 739,150 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 739,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,047,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,593,269.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,246,000 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

