Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,661 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Open Lending worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

