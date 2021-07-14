Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Shift4 Payments worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 132.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,069 shares of company stock worth $170,140,064 in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

