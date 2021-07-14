Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,111 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $31,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

