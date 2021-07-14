Putnam Investments LLC Has $34.50 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,346 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Vail Resorts worth $34,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.62 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

