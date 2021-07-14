Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 338.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $39,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $102.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

