PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 732,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,809. PVH has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

