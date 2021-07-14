PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

