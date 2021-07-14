PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $5.05. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

