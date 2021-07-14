Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Lifted by Analyst

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.71.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.38 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a current ratio of 85.05. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.67.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.73 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

