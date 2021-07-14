Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ares Management Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

