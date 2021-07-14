Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PepsiCo in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

