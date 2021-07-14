Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NYSE:SNV opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

