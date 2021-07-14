Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

