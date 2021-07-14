Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.