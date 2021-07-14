Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lifted by Analyst

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

