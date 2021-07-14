Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

