Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.