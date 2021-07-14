Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

PVAC has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

