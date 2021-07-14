Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJ. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.39.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$44.35 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$35.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

