Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.32.

TXG stock opened at C$13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.52 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

