Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

