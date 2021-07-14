Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $276.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $300.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.68. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

