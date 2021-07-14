Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mazda Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MZDAY. UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.