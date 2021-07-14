Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

