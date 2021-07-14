Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.