Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 407.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

