Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

