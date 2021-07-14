Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

