Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

