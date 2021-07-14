Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

