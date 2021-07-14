QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $49.53 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

