Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $2,044,668.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,228.

Qorvo stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

