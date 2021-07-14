Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of QTGPF stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

