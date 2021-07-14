Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 6,791 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 99.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $193.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

