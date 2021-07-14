Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,276,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $664.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $466.23 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

