Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,350 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,800. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

