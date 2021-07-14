Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,573,454 shares of company stock valued at $94,893,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.88 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

