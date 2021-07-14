Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $8,713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

