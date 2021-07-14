Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth $98,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

