Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 23,739 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.