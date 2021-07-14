Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,978 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FE stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

