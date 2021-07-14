Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,560 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 385.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.